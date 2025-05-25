Erdoğan, Pakistan PM Sharif discuss boosting cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on Sunday and said the two countries would strive to boost cooperation, particularly in defence, energy and transportation.

Türkiye has strong ties with Pakistan, both being largely Muslim countries and sharing historical links, and expressed solidarity with it during its recent clashes with India.

The Beştepe presidential sources said he told Sharif it was in the interest of Türkiye and Pakistan to increase solidarity in education, intelligence sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and intelligence agency chief Ibrahim Kalın also attended the meeting.

Earlier in May, Erdoğan expressed solidarity with Pakistan after India conducted military strikes in response to an attack in Indian Kashmir. The clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours were the worst in more than two decades.







