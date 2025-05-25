Spain pushes for 2-state solution at international meeting on Gaza in Madrid

Spain's foreign minister insisted Sunday that the two-state solution is the only alternative to conflict between Israel and Palestine and is pushing for concrete measures to advance it at an international meeting in Madrid.

"What's the alternative? Kill all the Palestinians? Send them, I don't know where—to the moon?" Jose Manuel Albares said in a speech ahead of the meeting.

Madrid is hosting a group of 20 countries—foreign representatives from European nations, Muslim countries, and Brazil—as well as international organizations to discuss ending the war, Israel's siege on Gaza, and advancing toward a two-state solution.

"Gaza is an open wound for humanity… There are no words to describe what is happening in Gaza—but just because there are no words doesn't mean we will remain silent," said Albares.

The number of countries in the so-called Madrid Plus Group has doubled, said Albares, with countries like Germany, Italy, France, and Portugal, which did not attend the first meeting, showing up on Sunday.

"There's a lot of diplomatic muscle here today," said Albares. "We are different governments coming together, but we all believe in the same principles and are not resigned to accepting violence as the natural way for Israelis and Palestinians to relate."

He said that "time is running out" for a two-state solution, but the Madrid meeting aims to clarify "concrete steps" to turn the situation around for the sake of both Palestinians and Israelis.

Albares said Spain will push for measures to end the war, including suspending the EU-Israel trade agreement, an EU-wide arms embargo on Israel, sanctioning more individuals linked to the conflict, and "making the two-state solution impossible."

Spain will propose that the upcoming UN meeting on June 16 be used as a "great movement for the recognition of a Palestinian state," he added.

"Then, around a year later, we can hold another international meeting with Palestine as a full state with complete rights within the UN," he said.





