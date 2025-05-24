Türkiye-Syria cooperation will grow in all areas, Erdoğan tells Syrian counterpart al-Sharaa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday emphasized the strengthening of Türkiye-Syria bilateral ties and cooperation in all areas, especially energy, defense, and transportation, during his meeting with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, in a closed-door meeting in Istanbul.

"Israel's occupation and aggression in Syria are unacceptable and Türkiye will continue to oppose it," Erdoğan said.

Syrian president thanked Erdoğan for his crucial support and efforts toward lifting sanctions on Damascus.

Erdoğan tells Sharaa Ankara welcomes lifting of Syria sanctions

Erdoğan told Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during talks in Istanbul on Saturday that Türkiye welcomed the U.S. and EU decisions to lift sanctions on Syria.

Erdoğan also said that "Israel's occupation and aggression in Syrian territory is unacceptable" and that Türkiye will continue to oppose it on every platform.







