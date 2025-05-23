UN RIGHTS CHIEF URGES UGANDAS PRESIDENT TO REJECT BILL ALLOWING MILITARY TRIAL OF CIVILIANS

 Contact Us
UN rights chief urges Uganda's president to reject bill allowing military trial of civilians

UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Ugandan President Museveni to reject a new bill allowing civilians to be tried in military courts, citing concerns over violations of international human rights standards and a Supreme Court ruling.

Published May 23,2025
UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday called on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to reject a newly passed bill that would allow civilians to be tried in military courts, warning it violates international human rights standards.

The Uganda People's Defense Forces Amendment Bill 2025, passed by parliament on Tuesday, expands military courts' authority to prosecute a broad range of offenses involving civilians.

Turk, in a statement, expressed alarm that the legislation defies a landmark Supreme Court ruling in January, which declared the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional.

"I respectfully urge President Museveni to reject the retrogressive bill and take the necessary steps to comply fully and promptly with the Supreme Court's decision," he said.

He also stressed that trying civilians in military courts generally breaches international human rights law which guarantees a fair, impartial, and independent judicial process. Such trials are only permissible in strictly limited and exceptional circumstances, according to the human rights office.

Turk voiced concern that the bill's passage comes amid rising reports of political repression, including abductions, torture, and harassment of opposition members ahead of Uganda's 2026 general elections.