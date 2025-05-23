News World Knife attack at Hamburg train station leaves 12 injured, 6 critically

A dozen people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg's central train station, German police sources said on Friday evening. A spokesman for federal police said the detainee was a 39-year-old woman, with investigations underway to determine a motive.

DPA WORLD Published May 23,2025

Six people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at the central train station in the northern German city of Hamburg, emergency services said on Friday.



In addition, three people suffered severe injuries, while three more were slightly injured.



Police said a person was detained at the station after stabbing people at random on platform 13/14.



A major police operation was underway at Hamburg's central train station, one of the busiest public transport hubs in Germany.



In a statement, the national railway operator Deutsche Bahn expressed its "deep dismay" at the attack.



"Our thoughts and sympathy are with the injured," the company said, warning of disruption to journeys.



A ban on carrying knives has been in place at the station since October 2023, with another ban on knives on public transport having taken effect in December 2024.



Germany saw a number of attacks in public places in the run-up to parliamentary elections in February.













