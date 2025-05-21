5 members of far-right terror group arrested in Germany

German authorities arrested five suspected members of a far-right terrorist group , called "Last Wave of Defense," in coordinated raids across several cities, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The suspects, identified only by their first names due to German privacy laws, were arrested in the states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg and Hesse. The group's alleged leaders — Benjamin H., Lenny M. and Jason R. — are accused of planning violent attacks against migrants and political opponents.

"The members of this group see themselves as the last line of defense for the German nation," federal prosecutors said in a statement. "Their goal was to cause the collapse of the democratic system in Germany through violent acts, particularly targeting migrants and political opponents."

Prosecutors detailed several attacks carried out by the group, including an arson attack on a cultural center in Altdobern in October 2024. The building was occupied by several people who escaped injury by chance.

In another incident in January 2025, two members attempted to set fire to a refugee shelter in Schmolln, according to prosecutors, spraying Nazi symbols and slogans including "foreigners out" and "Germany for Germans" on the walls.

The group was also suspected of planning an attack on another refugee shelter in Senftenberg, with members procuring explosive devices from the neighboring Czech Republic before their arrests.

More than 220 police officers participated in Wednesday's operation, which included searches at 13 locations across five German states.

The arrests come amid growing concerns about far-right extremism in Germany. The suspects will appear before a federal judge who will decide on their pre-trial detention.





