William Goodge sets new world record aunning across Australia in 35 days

British ultramarathon runner William Goodge has broken the world record for running across Australia from coast to coast. The 31-year-old completed the 3,800-kilometer course in 35 days, starting from Cottesloe Beach in Perth on April 15 and finishing at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach. Goodge beat the previous record by four days, completing around 100 kilometers per day.

The Bedfordshire native began marathon running after his mother, Amanda, passed away from cancer in 2018. Through this challenging journey, he raised funds for cancer charities in the UK, US, and Australia. Goodge's feat surpassed the previous record set in 2023 by Chris Turnbull, who took 39 days, and Australian electrician Nedd Brockmann, who completed the run in 47 days the year before, raising millions in donations.

After crossing the finish line, Goodge described the first nine days as particularly difficult, stating that he had to push through mental and physical exhaustion. He honored his mother by placing a bouquet of flowers on Bondi Beach, stating she would be proud yet worried. Despite suffering from foot injuries, toenail loss, and hallucinations due to sleep deprivation, Goodge found motivation in his mother's strength throughout her cancer battle.

Previously, Goodge set another record as the fastest Briton to run across the US, completing the 4,400-kilometer journey from Los Angeles to New York in 55 days.