EU to review cooperation deal with Israel over Gaza: Kallas

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has decided to order a review of the EU-Israel association agreement, a free trade deal between the two regions, in the wake of Israel's decision to ban aid to Gaza.

Published May 20,2025
The European Union on Tuesday agreed to review its cooperation deal with Israel over alleged human rights abuses in Gaza, the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

Kallas said Brussels was acting after "a strong majority" of its 27 member states backed the move, in a meeting of EU foreign ministers, in a bid to pressure Israel.

"What it tells is that the countries see that the situation in Gaza is untenable, and what we want is to really help the people, and what we want is to unblock the humanitarian aid so that it will reach the people," Kallas told journalists.