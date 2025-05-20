SOUTH KOREAS 1ST HOMEGROWN SUPERSONIC FIGHTER JET ENTERS FINAL ASSEMBLY PHASE: REPORT

The first production model of South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet entered its final assembly phase, local media reported on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.'s headquarters in Sacheon, about 290 kilometers (180 miles) southeast of Seoul, to mark the entry of KF-21 fighter jet into final assembly, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

During the phase, the aircraft will be fully assembled with external and internal components and undergo various performance tests before proceeding to flight testing, DAPA said.

South Korea launched the production of a homegrown supersonic fighter in 2015 to replace the US-made air force's aging fleet, including F-5.

The first model of the 4.5-generation fighter jet is expected to be delivered to the air force next year.

Last year in June, Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd, and DAPA signed a $1.41 billion deal to build 20 KF-21s through 2027 as Seoul plans to operate 120 KF-21 by 2032.