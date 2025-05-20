China urges ‘fair’ Russia-Ukraine peace pact that is ‘acceptable to all sides’

China on Tuesday urged a "fair" peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine that is "acceptable to all sides," state media reported.

"We support direct dialogue and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and a political solution to the crisis. We hope all parties can reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement that is acceptable to all sides through dialogue and negotiation," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao was reacting to a two-hour-long phone call held on Monday between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

Trump later said that it would be "great" for Russia and Ukraine to hold ceasefire talks at the Vatican.

Addressing questions about whether China would attend Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Mao said: "We are willing to work with the international community, in accordance with the wishes of the parties concerned, to continue playing a constructive role in resolving the crisis and achieving lasting peace."