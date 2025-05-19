Zelensky rules out withdrawing troops from land claimed by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday ruled out withdrawing troops from parts of eastern and southern Ukraine under Kyiv's control, rejecting demands put forward by Russia as a condition for ending its three-year invasion.

"No one will withdraw our troops from our territories," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv when asked about Moscow's demands for Ukraine to fully abandon the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions -- four regions that Russia claims to have annexed but does not fully control.







