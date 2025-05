President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the United States not to give up on working for peace in Ukraine, saying that only Russian President Vladimir Putin would "benefit" from US disengagement.

"It is crucial for all of us that the United States does not distance itself from the talks and the pursuit of peace, because the only one who benefits from that is Putin," Zelensky said on social media after Trump held a series of calls with both leaders in his bid to end the three-year war.