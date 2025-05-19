News World Putin revives Soviet-era contest as Russia's answer to Eurovision ban

Following the conclusion of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Russia has reportedly initiated efforts to garner support for Intervision, its proposed alternative song competition.

The music competition, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia's exclusion from Eurovision, will take place on September 20 at the Live Arena in Moscow, Russian state television reported on Monday.



The venue can accommodate up to 11,000 spectators.



Russia was excluded from Eurovision because of its war of aggression against Ukraine. However, because the spectacle has many fans in Russia, Putin ordered the revival of the Soviet era's Intervision, which was held during the Cold War.



State television also confirmed the participation of ultra-nationalist singer Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name Shaman.



"It's hard to be the first, but I'm not shy either," said Shaman, who is an ardent supporter of Putin and advocate of the invasion of Ukraine.



It was recently reported that more than 20 countries had confirmed their participation, including China, India, and countries from Latin America and the Middle East.



Eurovision was very popular in Russia and the country's Dima Bilan won the competition in 2008.



This year's Eurovision contest was held in the Swiss city of Basel at the weekend, with Austria taking first place.









