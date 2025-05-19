No progress in Doha talks for Gaza ceasefire

Indirect negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha, to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal have failed to make progress, Israeli media said on Monday.

"There is no progress in the talks for a deal," the public broadcaster KAN said, citing Israeli and foreign sources.

"Israel is considering the return of its negotiating delegation from Qatar unless there is an exceptional development in the negotiations," the sources added.

There was no comment from the Israeli government or the Palestinian group Hamas on the report.

According to KAN on Sunday, Israel proposed a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of half the living Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

KAN, citing unnamed Israeli officials familiar with the negotiations, said the proposal was presented Saturday during talks in Doha.

Israel estimates that 58 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 9,900 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons under dire conditions involving torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which have led to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups and media.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.