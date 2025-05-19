Macron expresses 'firm opposition' against expansion of Israeli operations in Gaza

The French president on Monday reiterated strong opposition against Israeli moves to intensify its offensive in Gaza, saying the level of human suffering in the enclave is "intolerable."

"We firmly oppose the expansion of Israeli military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering is intolerable," Emmanuel Macron said on X, sharing a joint statement by the UK, Canada, and France against on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

"In the lead-up to the June 18 conference in New York, we must all work toward implementing the two-state solution," he added. Saudi Arabia and France will host the international conference next month with UN backing, aimed at establishing roadmap for Palestinian statehood.

In the joint statement that was released early Monday, the three countries urged Israel to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter the strip.

"If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response," read the statement.

Also expressing opposition to any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank, the leaders of the UK, France and Canada said called on Israel to halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.

"We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions," they added.

Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed since March 2, deepening the enclave's humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Sunday that a "basic quantity of food" would be allowed in to prevent a hunger crisis.

Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.