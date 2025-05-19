Lebanese president flies to Egypt for talks on political, military, economic ties

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut on Monday for Cairo to hold talks with Egyptian officials.

A presidency statement said Aoun is accompanied by his Foreign Minister Youssef Raji during his official visit to Egypt.

The Lebanese leader is expected to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss ways of enhancing political, military, and economic ties between the two countries.

Speaking in an interview with Egyptian channel ON TV on Sunday, Aoun underlined the importance of strengthening the Lebanese army's capabilities amid growing regional challenges.

He said he will discuss Egypt's support for equipping the Lebanese army with the necessary machinery to detect explosives and dismantle tunnels.

Aoun said Lebanon may also benefit from Egypt on the economic level, including in the fields of electricity and reconstruction.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with an economic and financial crisis described by the World Bank as one of the worst globally.

The situation has worsened with the recent Israeli assaults, which were halted on Nov. 27, 2024, under a ceasefire agreement, exacerbating financial instability, energy shortages, and deteriorating living conditions.

In November 2024, the country's Economy and Trade Ministry said the Israeli onslaught had caused estimated losses between $15 billion and $20 billion across key sectors in Lebanon.





