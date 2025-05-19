EU LEADERS WELCOME NICUȘOR DANS PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY IN ROMANIA

European leaders reacted with relief and support after the centrist, pro-EU mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, won Romania's presidential election, defeating right-wing nationalist George Simion in a closely watched vote after months of political turmoil.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan President Maia Sandu were among those congratulating Dan, 55, on his win.



Dan secured 53.6% of the run-off vote on Sunday, while Simion garnered 46.4%. Simion conceded late in the evening after initially hesitating.



The presidential election was a re-run of last November's vote, when pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu won the first round, having campaigned largely on the online platform TikTok.



However, shortly before the scheduled run-off vote, the Constitutional Court annulled the first round due to irregularities amid claims of Russian interference, and banned Georgescu from running again.



Addressing thousands of cheering supporters outside Bucharest City Hall, Dan declared: "This victory belongs to you!"



The crowd responded in unison: "Russia, Russia, Romania does not belong to you!" — a pointed rebuke of Simion's earlier promise to nominate Kremlin ally Georgescu as prime minister.



In his election night speech, Dan struck a sober tone, warning of the challenges ahead amid a high budget deficit and political uncertainty.



"It will be a difficult time, but it is necessary to bring the economy ... back into balance and lay the foundations for a healthy society. Please be patient," he said.



Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned on May 5, a day after his party's candidate failed to advance in the first round of the election.



Dan has since called on all pro-European parties in parliament to unite, though far-right factions, including Simion's AUR party, hold more than a third of parliamentary seats.





Simion initially declared victory before vote counting had concluded.



"We are the clear winners of this election. We claim this victory in the name of the Romanian people," he had said. He had earlier accused authorities of attempting to rig the vote, without offering evidence.



But in a video message posted later on social media, he described the result as a "bitter defeat" and congratulated Dan.



Simion's campaign raised concerns in Brussels. Though he recently labelled Russia the aggressor in its war against Ukraine, he also opposed additional aid for Kiev and has expressed admiration for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. At the same time, he has been hostile to Romania's Hungarian minority.



Ukrainian President Zelensky hailed Dan's "historic victory" on X, writing: "We will always have great respect for Romania and its people, especially given the support we received during the most difficult period in our history."



Romania has played a key logistical role in supporting Ukraine since Russia's invasion.



Von der Leyen said Romanians had "chosen the promise of an open, prosperous Romania in a strong Europe."



Macron announced he had spoken by phone with Dan, praising voters for choosing "the path of democracy despite numerous attempts at manipulation."



German Chancellor Merz said "Romania has committed itself to a strong and secure Europe."



Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who had urged Moldovans with Romanian citizenship to vote for Dan, also sent congratulations. "The whole world sees how strong we are when we stand together," she wrote on Facebook. Dan won nearly 88% of the Romanian vote in Moldova.

