CHINAS DRONE CARRIER SET FOR MAIDEN FLIGHT IN JUNE

China will launch its "drone carrier" next month to expand the country's air force's range of unmanned aerial combat, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The SS unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), known as Jiu Tian, which means "high sky," is expected to fly its first mission by the end of June, kicking off a series of tests before the aircraft is deployed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Jiu Tian is propelled by a high-thrust turbofan engine and has a range of 7,000 kilometers (4,349 miles).

It can release up to 100 units of loitering ammunition or small drones, including kamikaze UAVs.

The drone reportedly carries eight underwing hardpoints and a modular bay capable of launching smaller drones for reconnaissance, strike, or jamming missions.

The super-high altitude, long-range UAV debuted at the country's Zhuhai air show in November.