Zelenskyy urges more pressure on Russia in talks with top US officials in Rome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, following talks with top US officials in Rome.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that he had a "good meeting" with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome, during which he said they discussed the direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv held in Istanbul on Friday.

"I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and underscored the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the discussion also touched on issues including sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, the battlefield situation, and an upcoming prisoner exchange.

"Pressure is needed against Russia until they are eager to stop the war. And, of course, we talked about our joint steps to achieve a just and durable peace. Thank you to all American people for the support and leadership in saving lives," Zelenskyy added.

The high-level meeting came as dozens of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at St. Peter's Square for the Vatican ceremony installing the 267th pope.

It also marked the first in-person encounter between Zelenskyy and top US leaders since a tense Oval Office meeting on Feb. 28, during which US President Donald Trump and Vance reportedly criticized Zelenskyy for what they called a lack of gratitude for years of American aid.

Zelenskyy defended his position at that meeting, stressing the global implications of the Ukraine war and its direct relevance to US and international security.