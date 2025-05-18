No survivors after 2 helicopters collide in Finland

Two civilian helicopters collided Saturday in Finland, with no survivors reported, according to officials.

Estonian public broadcaster, ERR, reported that the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deaths of all on board the helicopters.

Police said five people were on board -- two in one helicopter, three in the other, according to Yle news.

Authorities indicated they are still working to identify the passengers in the crash.

The helicopters, found about 100 meters (328 feet) apart in a forested area, were en route from Tallinn in Estonia, to Piikajarvi Airfield in Kokemaki.

The passengers were Estonian businessmen, according to the Estonian news outlet, Postimees.

Estonian businessmen Oleg Sonajalg, Priit Jaagant, and Jaagant's wife, Lilit, were among the victims, according to media reports.

Jaagant's construction company confirmed the couple's deaths in a statement.

Flightradar24 data showed two Robinson R44 Raven helicopters, which had taken off from Tallinn, were flying near Eura in southwest Finland when the crash occurred.

A nearby aviation club chairman said the passengers were en route to an air show at Piikajarvi Airfield when the collision happened.

A witness reported seeing the two helicopters flying near each other before one suddenly "dropped like a stone."

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation is leading the initial inquiry into the crash.

On-duty fire chief Tuomas Kiskola said the situation is still unfolding and details are being confirmed.