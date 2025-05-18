Italy, US discuss Ukraine, Gaza, Iran during Rome meeting

Italy's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani (R), and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) talk during their meeting at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy, 17 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Saturday in Rome to discuss the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, nuclear talks with Iran and relations.

A statement by the Italian Foreign Ministry said Tajani held talks with Rubio, who was in Rome to attend Pope Leo XIV's papal inauguration ceremony, at the state guesthouse Villa Madama.

On the Ukraine war, Tajani reaffirmed Rome's commitment to working for a just and lasting peace.

He said the government supports US mediation efforts and advocates an immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a short-term goal.

Italy is also preparing to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome in July as part of its ongoing support.

Rubio informed Tajani about the content of his call earlier in the day with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Tajani, in turn, welcomed the prisoner swap agreement reached during the Ukraine-Russia talks Friday in Istanbul, reiterating Italy's support for US-led peace initiatives.

Regarding the Israeli onslaught in Gaza, Tajani expressed appreciation for Washington's mediation efforts and underlined that a two-state solution remains the only realistic and viable option.

Tajani also received updates on nuclear negotiations with Iran and confirmed Italy's strong support for all political and diplomatic efforts to peacefully resolve tensions with Tehran.

The meeting also addressed aspects of Italy-US bilateral ties.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.