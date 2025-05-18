Israeli army begins ‘broad ground operation’ in Gaza

The Israeli army began a "broad ground operation" in the war-torn Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, IDF (army) troops in the Southern Command, both the standing army and reserves, began a broad ground operation throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip, as part of the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots," the army said in a statement.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army intensified attacks in Gaza in the past days, hitting more than 670 Hamas targets "to disrupt the enemy's preparations and assist the ground operation."

The Israeli army intensified air assaults on Gaza in the last five days, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's Gulf tour that included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

At least 378 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in the onslaught, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.