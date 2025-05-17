WORLDEF to launch strategic e-commerce corridor linking Istanbul, Dubai, Riyadh

WORLDEF founder and CEO Omer Nart said the organization is building a strategic "e-commerce triangle" between Istanbul, Dubai and Riyadh to help Turkish digital brands expand globally, calling e-commerce "the new mainstream of trade."

Speaking during the 12th edition of WORLDEF ISTANBUL 2025, Nart said the initiative aims to simplify cross-border access for Turkish e-commerce players.

"Last year, we brought 35 Turkish producers together with international buyers in Dubai. In October, we expect even greater interest in Riyadh," he said.

Nart noted that following last year's Dubai event, WORLDEF will organize its first Riyadh edition in October, followed by a second Dubai event in February 2026.

"The structure we are establishing among these three hubs is critical for Turkish e-commerce and retail brands. We aim to connect companies with high cross-border sales potential to global markets," he said.

According to Nart, the events are designed to be multinational and inclusive, with a focus on easing digital exports through robust infrastructure support.

"Traditional exports require opening a showroom in a target country, which comes with high costs. But with e-commerce, if you enter the right platforms with the right digital setup, you can scale very quickly," he said. "At these events, we are offering the kind of service provider infrastructure that enables that fast launch."





- NEW FINTECH EVENT TO EXPLORE E-COMMERCE FINANCE

Nart announced a new WORLDEF event, FINTECHX, focusing on the financial layer of e-commerce. The event is scheduled for Sept. 24-25 in Sapanca -- Türkiye's northwestern Marmara region, and will host participants from more than 20 countries.

"There are two essential channels in e-commerce: logistics and fintech," said Nart. "We see a major gap in fintech. Before shipping a product, you need to ensure payment. This event will connect local fintechs with international partners."

The platform will also facilitate meetings between merchants and service providers, he added.





- AI RESHAPING E-COMMERCE EXPERIENCE

Artificial intelligence was one of the most discussed themes at the event, Nart said, noting its transformative effect on customer service and operations.

"AI doesn't like people," he said. "Tasks that used to require 10 people can now be done by one."

He cited a recent AI-powered outreach campaign in which calls, messages, appointments and calendar invites were managed autonomously, with minimal detection by users. "What would normally take a team of 50, we completed in two days. Even I was surprised by the results."

He predicted that AI will continue to reduce human labor, referencing emerging concepts like "agentic AI" and dark factories. "In the near future, we will see unicorn or decacorn companies run by just one person. Those who use AI will have a clear edge over those who don't," he said.





- TÜRKİYE'S GROWING ADVANTAGE IN CROSS-BORDER TRADE

Highlighting Türkiye's strategic position in global trade, Nart said Turkish brands are seeing strong demand in markets such as Iraq, Azerbaijan, the Balkans and Saudi Arabia.

"Today, Galina Express is here from northern Iraq, representing a market of 55 million people with a strong appetite for Turkish brands," he said. "Romania, Bulgaria, Greece -- we are seeing serious momentum across the Balkans. Saudi Arabia is booming. There is up to 100 tons of daily freight going from Türkiye to Riyadh now, with door-to-door delivery."

Nart emphasized that intermediaries like wholesalers and distributors are becoming obsolete as brands connect directly with foreign consumers through e-commerce.

Global e-commerce volume is expected to reach $8-9 trillion within five years, he added, with $2 - 2.5 trillion projected to come from cross-border trade alone.

"Brands that don't adapt to this shift face serious risks," said Nart. "Traditional retail is shrinking. E-commerce is no longer a side channel, it is the future of mainstream commerce."





