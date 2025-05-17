Erdoğan announces 75 Billion cubic meter natural gas discovery in Türkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the opening of the Istanbul Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Training and Research Hospital.

President Erdoğan said, "The work that started at the Göktepe 3 well was completed as of yesterday. We received great news yesterday. With the meticulous efforts carried out, we have discovered a new natural gas reserve of 75 billion cubic meters in the field. This amount will cover the needs of our residential areas for about 3.5 years on its own."

He added, "We have opened the doors to a new era in energy. We have reinforced our fleet with new ships. We have been in a fierce battle to gain independence in energy. Our ships are now drilling in Somalia as well. We are very pleased to see the fruits of our efforts. So far, we have conducted 11 drilling operations in the Mediterranean and 38 in the Black Sea.

