Ukraine’s top diplomat: Istanbul peace progress led to prisoner return, now pressure must increase on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the latest round of diplomacy in Istanbul delivered tangible outcomes, notably the return of 1,000 Ukrainians, while calling for increased global pressure on Russia to agree to a full ceasefire.

"The outcomes of this week's intensive diplomacy can be viewed from three perspectives: Ukrainian, Russian, and global," Sybiha wrote Saturday on X, following trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye.

"From the Ukrainian perspective, we reaffirmed our commitment to peace and agreed on the return of 1,000 of our people. If only for this outcome, it was worthwhile," he said.

Sybiha attributed the development to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, saying that "1000 reunited Ukrainian families will also be Donald Trump's achievement. Because the momentum for peace in recent months created the necessary pressure."

He accused Russia of using the Istanbul meeting to stall Western pressure and imitate a peace process. "Putin used (the) Istanbul meeting for domestic propaganda purposes … trying to appear constructive while refusing to end the war," said Sybiha.

From a global standpoint, he argued that Russia's sincerity will only be proven by "unconditional, full, and durable ceasefire."

Sybiha emphasized that until a ceasefire is agreed, "we cannot conclude that Russia is negotiating in good faith."

He warned against allowing the Istanbul meeting to be used by Russia "as an excuse to continue aggression," adding that any delay in announcing a ceasefire must trigger additional sanctions.

Welcoming the EU's 17th sanctions package against Russia, Sybiha said more steps should be taken, including an "oil price cap, embargo on Russian energy in Europe, shadow fleet, full sectoral sanctions against all banking sectors and the central bank."

He urged continued defense and economic support for Ukraine.

"Defense assistance and deterrence packages, air shield strengthening, direct investment in Ukraine's defense industry," he said. "Each day of refusal must increase the pressure on Moscow."