Turkish leader Erdoğan, Kazakh counterpart Tokayev discuss bilateral ties and regiona issues

Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on Saturday with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which they discussed bilateral ties as well as wider regional and global matters.

Published May 17,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday spoke over phone with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focusing on bilateral relations and broader regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said the cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan would be further advanced both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States.

The call also included a personal note, with Erdoğan congratulating Tokayev on his birthday, who turned 72.