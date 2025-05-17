Tunisia urges 'immediate' halt to escalation in Libya

Tunisia urged an "immediate" halt to escalation in all parts of Libya on Friday, citing dangers that developments pose to the country's future and the safety of its people.

The Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement Tunisia's readiness to host a Libyan-led dialogue, facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict, according to the TAP News Agency.

The statement voiced concern about the worsening security situation in Tripoli and its consequences for the safety and security of Libyans and other residents.

It reaffirmed Tunisia's dedication to backing Libyan-led solutions without external interference.

"Tunisia stands prepared to serve as neutral ground for Libyan brothers to pursue a political settlement that preserves Libya's unity and meets its people's aspirations for security and stability," it said.

The statement included Tunisia's emphasis on the importance of listening to the voice of reason and placing national interest above all, within a framework of consensus among all Libyan factions.

"This will enable a comprehensive process to be initiated under the auspices of the United Nations, with the aim of ending violence and advancing the political process in Libya towards organizing elections and establishing unified, permanent state institutions that take into account the interests of all Libyan citizens, regardless of their background, and that guarantee the unity, sovereignty and stability of the state," it noted.

The statement also urged the laying down of arms and an end to violence, calling on Libyans to settle their differences through dialogue.





- INCIDENTS IN TRIPOLI

Clashes erupted Monday in Tripoli following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who headed the Stability Support Apparatus.

Shortly afterwards, the government announced that the 444th Brigade, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, had seized the Stability Support Apparatus' headquarters in the Abu Salim neighborhood of the capital and taken control of the area.

In a May 13 statement, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh congratulated members of the army and police for success in establishing state authority in events that took place in Tripoli.

Clashes began in the early hours of May 14 between the Rada, which is considered one of the powerful militia groups in the capital, and government forces, and smoke was seen rising from buildings in parts of Tripoli.

The Defense Ministry later that day announced a ceasefire had been declared in all conflict zones in Tripoli as part of efforts to protect civilians.

An official from Health Affairs at the Tripoli Municipality, Mohammed Abdel Wahab, announced that six people died and 70 were injured in the clashes.





