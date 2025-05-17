Erdoğan stresses vital role of Türkiye-US partnership for regional, global stability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored Türkiye's growing efforts to foster peace and stability in a rapidly shifting global environment — placing particular emphasis on the strategic relationship between Ankara and Washington.

"The Türkiye-US partnership is vital for establishing stability in our region and in the world. We are striving to create a constructive and result-oriented dialogue platform," Erdoğan said during his return flight to Türkiye, following his official visit to Tirana, Albania on Friday where he attended a session of the European Political Community.

He called for a renewed focus on shared values and strategic alignment, particularly within the framework of NATO.

Erdoğan also addressed longstanding tensions related to defense cooperation and sanctions, saying: "Regarding CAATSA, we can comfortably say there is a softening. I believe we will overcome the CAATSA process much faster as well."

Türkiye was sanctioned under CAATSA, or Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, in 2020 for purchasing Russia's S-400 missile defense system.

The Turkish president insisted that there should be no constraints on defense collaboration between the two nations.

"As two great allies and NATO members, there should be no restrictions or obstacles between us in the field of defense," he said.

Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's expectations for the removal of all barriers harming the strategic alliance. "Removing all obstacles contrary to the spirit of strategic partnership is our greatest expectation. Every positive step is valuable. I believe more will follow," he said.

He also welcomed recent progress, saying "the US State Department has approved an air-to-air missile sale to Türkiye exceeding $300 million."

- Syria, Iraq and terrorism

Erdoğan called on Europe to take responsibility for eliminating terrorism in Syria and to begin reconstruction. He praised the recent US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, viewing it as a positive example.

"I consider US President Mr. Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria to be very important and meaningful in this context. I hope my friend Trump's decision will serve as an example to all relevant parties, especially the EU."

Türkiye maintains strong ties with the Syrian government, Erdoğan said, adding: "We currently have very good relations with the Syrian administration. Syrian President Mr. Ahmed Sharaa has visited Türkiye twice. We had extremely productive discussions."

This approach, he said, will foster peace and stability not only in Syria but also in neighboring Iraq.

On domestic and cross-border counterterrorism efforts, the Turkish president said: "The complete laying down of arms by the [PKK] terrorist organization, the full implementation of the dissolution decision, and the abandonment of illegality are essential."

He added that discussions were underway with neighboring countries on disarming terrorist elements outside Turkish borders.

- Ukraine war and Pakistan-India conflict

He reaffirmed Türkiye's readiness to mediate and promote diplomacy. "We will make every effort to keep the channels of dialogue open between the parties and to continue negotiations," he said regarding Russia and Ukraine, whose representatives were in Istanbul this week for first direct talks in three years.

The president confirmed that Türkiye is actively mediating between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, calling on Europe to support the high-level diplomatic effort.

"We expect the support of all relevant parties, including the EU, for the sensitive process we are conducting with US President Mr. Donald Trump, Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to swiftly achieve peace in Ukraine," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president urged Europe to "leave behind the political obstacles and prejudiced attitudes" that have hindered greater cooperation, warning that failure to do so would erode Europe's competitiveness and long-term stability.

"Europe no longer has the luxury of remaining silent," he said, referencing both the ongoing war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"We are not merely saying 'end the war,' but are proposing methods, preparing the ground, and making calls to action. First and foremost, to end the war, the weapons must fall silent and diplomacy must speak. Peace negotiations must begin, and this opportunity must not be missed."

On recent conflict between Pakistan and India, Erdoğan said: "If requested by the parties, of course we will do our part. We want peace; we want no tension between two neighbors."

- Humanitarian crisis in Gaza and West Bank

Addressing the ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank, Erdoğan called on Europe again to break its silence and take active responsibility.

"Europe does not have the luxury of remaining silent in the face of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the attacks on the West Bank. We will continue to use all available means to increase pressure on the Netanyahu government."

He urged an end to Israeli military aggression and stressed the path to lasting peace.

"The path to lasting peace in the region lies in a two-state solution. The most effective way is the establishment of a geographically contiguous Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

"Israel cannot ensure the security of its citizens by killing dozens of Gazan children, women, and innocents every day. The sooner they abandon this state of frenzy, the better it will be for everyone."

"Gaza has no time to lose, not even a day," he said. "We express this on every platform. Israeli aggression in Gaza must be stopped."