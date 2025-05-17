Bomb attack in Somalia’s Barawe town kills 2

At least two people were killed and four others wounded in an explosion in the town of Barawe on Saturday, an official said.

"The explosion took place at the gate of the Barowe airport and was conducted by an improvised explosive device that was attached to a vehicle, killing at least two people," Abduqadir Hussein, a security officer, told Anadolu over the phone after the explosion.

He said four civilians who sustained serious injuries were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab has claimed recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

Barowe is one of the major town in the Lower Shabelle region, abut 208 kilometers (129 miles) from the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats coming from the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and Daesh (ISIS).

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.





