US-funded destruction in Gaza is attack on justice: Ben & Jerry’s co-founder

American ice cream company Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen on Thursday criticized the US support for Israel in its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, calling it an "attack" on justice.

"I can't call myself an American and not put my body on the line. For me, our government-funded destruction and slaughter of families living in Gaza is an attack on justice, common decency, and what I had thought was the American way.

"The American way that Superman used to defend, along with Truth and Justice," Cohen said on X.

His remarks came a day after he was arrested after he interrupted a Senate committee hearing to protest Congress's funding for Israel's military.

"Congress pays for bombs," Cohen screamed when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying before the committee.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians to date, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.