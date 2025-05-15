IRANS NATION CONSIDERS TRUMP MURDERER OF GUARDS COMMANDER SOLEIMANI

The top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, told U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that the Iranian nation considered him the "murderer" of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards. He was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on January 3, 2020, ordered by Trump during his first term in office.

Trump had said earlier that the United States was getting very close to securing a nuclear deal with Tehran.









