Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Türkiye for talks with President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a joint press conference in Ankara, Türkiye, February 18, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while in Istanbul Russian and Ukranian officials were separately expected to begin peace talks.

Zelenskiy's plane landed at Esenboğa Airport in Ankara and he was scheduled to meet Erdoğan at 1000 GMT.