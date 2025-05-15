NATO says Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul

The chief of NATO on Thursday praised Türkiye's unique diplomatic leverage in expected Ukraine-Russia peace talks and urged unity within the alliance amid lingering disputes.

"Türkiye plays a big role here because Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious venue," Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters while arriving for day two of an alliance foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

While Ukraine has signaled readiness, Rutte emphasized that Türkiye's power to convene both sides and credibility make it central to any future talks.

"You have the people-your foreign minister, your president-to help to bring these talks to a good end," he said.

Ukraine, arms cooperation, and industrial capacity are expected to top talks at the Antalya foreign ministers meeting.