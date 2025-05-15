GAZAS LAST CANCER-TREATMENT FACILITY GOES OUT OF SERVICE AFTER ISRAELI STRIKE: DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS

Gaza's last cancer-treatment facility goes out of service after Israeli strike: Doctors Without Borders

The Gaza European Hospital, the last facility providing cancer treatment across the strip, "is now out of service" after Israeli forces struck it, international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the MSF said that the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis has gone out of service after Israeli forces struck it on May 13.

"This was one of the last remaining lifelines in Gaza's shattered healthcare system," the MSF wrote on X, mentioning that MSF-supported Nasser Hospital is now the only public hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

It added that Nasser Hospital was also hit on the same day a few hours before the Gaza European Hospital for the second time in less than two months.

"Repeated strikes on healthcare facilities are yet more examples of the Israeli authorities making the Strip unlivable," warned the MSF.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid, deepening an already humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing nearly 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.