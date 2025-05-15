ALBANIA’S PREMIER REITERATES HIS COUNTRYS GOAL TO BE EU MEMBER BY 2030

Albania’s premier reiterates his country's goal to be EU member by 2030

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reiterated his country's goal of becoming a member of the European Union by 2030.

Thanking voters for backing his Socialist Party (PS), which secured a landslide victory in the May 11 parliamentary elections, Rama said they aim to complete EU membership negotiations by 2027 and become a full member in 2030.

He said his government also aims to make exemplary investments in Albania's tourism sector in the new period and noted that his party's election victory is a mandate for an Albania with a revived military industry and a developed agro-food industry.

According to unofficial results announced by the Albanian Central Election Commission (KQZ), the PS won the May 11 polls with 52.15% of the vote while the main opposition Democratic Party (PD) led by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha received 34.26%.

The Albania Is Happening Initiative received 3.51%, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) 3.38%, the Opportunity Party 3.06%, the Joint Movement Party 1.44% and the Euro-Atlantic Coalition 1.38%.

Based on the results, the PS received 83 of the 140 seats in parliament, while the PD managed to enter with 50, the PSD with three, the Opportunity Party with two, and the Joint Movement Party and Albania Is Happening Initiative with one each.

According to the election commission data, only 42.21% of the over 3,713,761 registered voters went to the polls.

The latest polls marked the 11th general election held since the collapse of the communist regime in 1991.

Rama has been serving as prime minister for three terms.