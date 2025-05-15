$1.4T in investment planned in US over next 10 years: UAE president

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced Thursday that his country plans to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade.

The announcement came during bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Channeled through Emirati investment institutions, the investments target sectors of the new economy, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and industry, he highlighted.

Trump was welcomed upon arrival at Abu Dhabi airport by the UAE president, the state news agency WAM reported.

His visit to Abu Dhabi is the first by a US president since 2008, when then-President George W. Bush paid a visit.