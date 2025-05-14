US approves possible sale of missiles to Türkiye

 Contact Us
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of missiles and related elements to Turkey for an estimated $304 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. The sale approval includes AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles and AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Published May 14,2025
The US State Department approved the potential sale of missiles and related elements to Türkiye, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $304 million, it added.

It includes AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arizona, the Pentagon said.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.