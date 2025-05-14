US approves possible sale of missiles to Türkiye

The US State Department approved the potential sale of missiles and related elements to Türkiye, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The estimated cost is $304 million, it added.

It includes AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arizona, the Pentagon said.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on Wednesday.