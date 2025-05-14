Arab leaders, top officials arrive in Riyadh to attend Gulf-US summit

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a group photo session with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

A number of Arab leaders and top officials arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday to attend the Gulf-US summit, which will discuss regional issues, including the situation in Gaza.

The Saudi Al-Ikhbariya TV said Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived early on Wednesday in Riyadh to attend the summit.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also arrived in Riyadh, according to the Bahraini state news agency BNA.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, is leading the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation to the summit.

Omani Prime Minister Asa'ad bin Tarik Al Said also arrived in Riyadh to represent his country at the summit.

The Kuwait state news agency KUNA said the country's emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also arrived in the kingdom to take part in the Gulf-US summit in Riyadh.

US President Donald Trump is already in the kingdom to attend the meeting.