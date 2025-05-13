Zelensky says he is ready to fly to Istanbul for ceasefire talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he is ready to fly to Istanbul to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin if necessary.

Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, that he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday in Ankara, where they will both await the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"So that Russia does not manipulate the cities and does not say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara but is ready to fly only to Istanbul… I want to say right away, if Putin flies to Istanbul… the Turkish side is ready for President Erdoğan and me to fly to Istanbul," Zelensky said.

"If Putin is really ready to meet not only in the media but also in real life, then at the level of leaders we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire," he added.