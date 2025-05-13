UN chief calls on member states to boost support for peacekeeping operations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged member states Tuesday to bolster their support for international peacekeeping operations, highlighting a critical funding shortfall that endangers these vital missions.

"Peace operations can only succeed when backed by robust mandates and clear, predictable and sustained contributions, both financial and logistical," Guterres said at an international meeting in Berlin aimed at securing pledges for UN peacekeeping operations.

"Unfortunately, peacekeeping operations have been facing serious liquidity problems. It is absolutely essential that all member states respect their financial obligations, paying their contributions in full and on time," he said.

Guterres also underlined that peace operations require political solutions to succeed and called on the member states to increase their support for such solutions across UN peacekeeping missions.

"Pursuing these political solutions requires adequate means of delivering our operations — including unified political support from member states, strong leadership, well-trained troops, equipment and technology," he said.

"These can strengthen our operations, and make a real difference in people's lives. And it requires the support of all member states to ensure the safety and security of United Nations peacekeepers in the field," Guterres added.

Germany is hosting a two-day UN peacekeeping ministerial meeting that began Tuesday, gathering defense and foreign ministers along with senior officials from more than 120 countries. The conference aims to shape the future of UN peacekeeping operations and secure political, financial, and military commitments from member states.