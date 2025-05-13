UN APPRECIATES TÜRKIYES PEACE EFFORTS IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

The UN on Tuesday hailed Türkiye's efforts to reach a lasting peace in the Ukraine-Russia war.

In response to Anadolu's question on the UN's expectations from the new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks that is expected Thursday in Istanbul, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the UN "always appreciate the role that Türkiye has played in trying to bring an end to this conflict."

"Our position remains the same, that we want to see an end to the conflict in line with the relevant UN resolutions, in line with international law," he said, adding that the UN supports "any and all efforts to that end."

The diplomatic push is the latest to end the war that began in early 2022. The direct talks with Ukraine were proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and have received support from Türkiye and the US, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming his attendance.