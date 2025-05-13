Ukraine finalizes reform roadmaps ahead of key EU accession talks

Ukraine is ready to present comprehensive reform roadmaps to the EU and its member states as part of its accession process, the deputy prime minister said Tuesday.

Ukraine had completed national-level drafts of three key strategic documents outlining its EU membership transformation vision, Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and minister of justice, announced during a special session of the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs.

"This vision was embodied in three roadmaps: on the rule of law, reforming public administration, and functioning of democratic institutions," she said, according to a statement from her office.

She added: "We also proposed an Action Plan on the protection of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities in Ukraine, developed in wide dialogue and taking into account key concerns raised by an EU member state."

She noted that Ukraine's reforms in these sectors had already been underway prior to gaining EU candidate status and highlighted the country's significant progress in public service digitalization, which she said plays a crucial role in reducing corruption.

The Interdepartmental Working Group responsible for Ukraine's EU accession negotiations had approved the drafts of the transformation roadmaps earlier in May, according to news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

The documents are now in final preparation for submission to the European Commission and EU member states.





