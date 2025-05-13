Russia vows to respond to Polish consulate closure

Russia will respond "adequately" to Poland's decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday, accusing Warsaw of harming its own citizens.

"We are now responding specifically to these inadequate steps of theirs. We are responding adequately, we are responding, taking into account our interests," Zakharova said on Soloviev Live TV.

She argued that the closure would primarily impact Polish citizens who rely on the consulate for services, and noted that earlier closures had already affected Ukrainians seeking transit through Poland into Russia.

Zakharova's comments came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned that Moscow may close Polish consulates in Kaliningrad or Irkutsk in retaliation.

Poland's move follows an investigation linking a massive fire at a Warsaw shopping mall to suspected sabotage by Russian operatives.