COVID-19 cases surge across Taiwan, with nearly 10,000 seeking medical care

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Taiwan, with nearly 10,000 seeking medical care last week, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday, Focus Taiwan reported.

On May 4-10, Taiwan saw 9,978 outpatient and emergency visits related to COVID-19, a 66% increase from the previous week. According to the CDC, this marks the fifth consecutive week of rising cases.

Despite the increase, the weekly case count remained lower than the 23,324 visits recorded during the same period last year, as stated by Lee Chia-lin, the deputy director of the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Center, during a regular news briefing.

Lee also said that on May 6-11, Taiwan recorded six deaths and 34 new severe cases due to COVID-19.

During Tuesday's briefing, CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun stated that COVID-19 cases have been increasing for five consecutive weeks, reaching about 40% of the number of cases reported during the same period last year.

He mentioned that the peak of this year's COVID-19 outbreak is expected to occur in June, as the increase in infections started slightly earlier than it did last year.

According to Lo Yi-chun, last year's peak occurred in early July, when the number of clinic visits in a single week reached 134,000.





