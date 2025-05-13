Australian Premier Albanese sworn in for 2nd term

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Cabinet were sworn in Tuesday for a second term after his party won the recent elections, according to local media reports.

Albanese was sworn in as prime minister before Governor-General Sam Mostyn, ABC News reported.

The new government will have 42 members, comprising 23 Cabinet members, seven members of the outer ministry, and 12 assistant ministers, all of whom took oath of office.

On Monday, Albanese announced that Richard Marles will serve as the deputy prime minister and minister of defense, while Penny Wong will continue to serve as the foreign minister for the second consecutive term.

The Labor Party has so far won 89 of the 150 seats in the lower house, 13 more than the required 76 seats to form the government with a simple majority.

Meanwhile, Sussan Ley has been appointed as the new leader of the opposition Liberal Party after receiving 29 partyroom votes compared to Angus Taylor's 25.

She is the first woman to hold the position in the party's 80-year history, according to the broadcaster.

The former Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton lost his seat in the recent election.



