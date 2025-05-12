Zelensky says he spoke with Erdoğan about proposed ceasefire talks

 Contact Us
"We discussed key points of the meeting in Türkiye, which may help end the war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app while referring to the phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Published May 12,2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had spoken to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, about a proposed meeting on Thursday in Türkiye to discuss prospects for a ceasefire in the war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

"We discussed key points of the meeting in Türkiye which may help end the war," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "I am grateful for the readiness at the highest level to facilitate diplomacy."

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to join the prospective Ukraine-Russia talks, a proposal welcomed by Zelensky.