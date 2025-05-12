UN chief welcomes Israeli American hostage release, urges 'comprehensive' Gaza ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the release from Gaza of the last living Israeli American captive.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the release of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli national who had been held hostage in Gaza since 7 October 2023. He is profoundly relieved that Mr. Alexander has been freed and is now returning to his family and loved ones after this harrowing ordeal," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres reiterated his urgent appeal for an end to the fighting in Gaza and emphasized the need to release all those still held captive.

"The Secretary-General renews his urgent call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages. Hostages must be treated humanely and with dignity," Dujarric added.

Decrying the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Guterres called "on all parties to immediately ensure the rapid, unhindered, and safe humanitarian relief, including the delivery of critical services, for all civilians in need. Aid is not negotiable."

Some nine weeks ago, Israel imposed a block on food, water, and humanitarian supplies reaching Gaza.

The UN chief also praised the diplomatic efforts made to end the conflict.

"The Secretary-General commends the sustained efforts of the mediators-Egypt, Qatar, and the United States-to bring about an end to the hostilities. The Secretary-General urges all parties to build on today's release to reach a comprehensive agreement that will ensure the release of all hostages, an end to the hostilities, the provision of humanitarian aid and the long-overdue alleviation of the human suffering in Gaza," the statement said.