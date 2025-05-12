Türkiye to monitor PKK dissolution steps: Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that there are practical steps to be taken following the decision to dissolve the PKK terror group, and that Ankara will closely monitor them.

If the decision to dissolve the PKK terror group is implemented "sincerely, it will be very beneficial for everyone, for our future," Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Syrian and Jordanian counterparts in Ankara.

Pointing out the current situation in Syria, Fidan said preventing terrorist organizations from exploiting is "our priority."

The Turkish foreign minister, citing the presence of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Syrian territories, said the fact that one-third of Syrian territory is under the occupation of the YPG terror group poses a threat to Syria.

Noting that a state-level group involving five countries in the region is fighting ISIS (Daesh), he pointed out the importance of combating the terror group, adding that today's meeting also discussed concrete steps that can be taken and what can be done.

Regarding Israel's aggression in Syrian territories, Fidan said Tel Aviv's expansionism "has reached a point where it threatens Syria's stability and security."



