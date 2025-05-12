Rubio congratulates Germany’s Merz on his appointment as Chancellor

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Friedrich Merz on his recent appointment as Germany's Chancellor during a phone call Sunday, according to the State Department.

In their conversation, Rubio and Merz highlighted the importance of the US-German bilateral relationship and emphasized the need for continued collaboration to advance shared interests between the two countries, the department's statement said.

The statement, attributed to department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, provided further details of the discussion.

Rubio reaffirmed the US's commitment to strengthening ties with Germany in various areas of mutual concern.

The two men also discussed the conflict in Ukraine, including a recent meeting between Chancellor Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Rubio and Merz reiterated their shared goal of bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.





