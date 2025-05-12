Pakistani PM Sharif praises Erdoğan for ‘standing resolutely’ with his country

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for "standing resolutely" with Pakistan during its recent tensions with India.

"Through his steadfast support, President Erdoğan demonstrated, once again, his love and affection for the people of Pakistan," Sharif said during a meeting with Irfan Neziroğlu, Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, according to a press release by Sharif's office.

Praising Turkish people's support for Pakistan during "these challenging days," Sharif said it added "a new and glorious chapter in the history of Pakistan-Türkiye fraternal ties."

He reiterated that while Pakistan has consistently sought peace in South Asia, it will "never accept any violation of its sovereignty or territorial integrity."

The meeting came after the US mediated a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbors, India and Pakistan, following a week of heightened military tensions during which the two sides fired missiles across the border.